A History of Open Source GIS, from Humble Beginnings to World-Changing Applications

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
A History of Open Source GIS, from Humble Beginnings to World-Changing ApplicationsJul 06, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The advent of digital mapping and geospatial information systems (GIS) has completely changed the way humans think about and interact with the world around them. The concept of overlapping discrete layers of location information for decision-making was first introduced by Ian McHarg, a landscape architect, in the 1960s
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)