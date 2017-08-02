False Data not AI is the greatest threat to humans
In the AI world, where computer code determines not perception but real actions, false information is a most profound danger. Artificial Intelligence is most dangerous not because it can one day become self-aware or smarter than its human creators. AI is most dangerous because it cannot differentiate between fact and fiction, it cannot decipher between false data and real data.
