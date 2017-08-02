Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





False Data not AI is the greatest threat to humans

Aug 02, 2017
In the AI world, where computer code determines not perception but real actions, false information is a most profound danger. Artificial Intelligence is most dangerous not because it can one day become self-aware or smarter than its human creators. AI is most dangerous because it cannot differentiate between fact and fiction, it cannot decipher between false data and real data.

