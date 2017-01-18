Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects
Jan 17, 2017
The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it supports, putting top priority on a free mobile operating system, accessibility, and driver development, among other areas. The foundation has maintained the High Priority Projects list since 2005, when it contained just four free software projects. Today???s version mostly identifies priority areas, along with a few specific projects in key areas
