How my two-week project turned into a full time open source startup
Aug 14, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)
Over a year ago, I decided to build a software business that focused on custom web application development, startups, and unique website projects. I had built a very strong and talented team of people who were ambitious to help me start this company as their side gig. We called it Vampeo. We acquired a bunch of projects and started development while keeping our full-time day jobs.
Complete Story