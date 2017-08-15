Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

How my two-week project turned into a full time open source startup

Aug 14, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)

Over a year ago, I decided to build a software business that focused on custom web application development, startups, and unique website projects. I had built a very strong and talented team of people who were ambitious to help me start this company as their side gig. We called it Vampeo. We acquired a bunch of projects and started development while keeping our full-time day jobs.

Complete Story