How to Connect Windows machine with RDP from CentOS 7 / RHEL 7 Console

There are some scenarios where linux admins need to connect to windows servers with rdp from linux console or GUI. Whenever we do the minimal installation of CentOS 7 or RHEL 7 we do not have any tools to RDP windows machine. So we have to manually install ???freerdp??? package which will allows us to take remote desktop of windows server from console or terminal.

Complete Story