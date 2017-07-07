Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

How to Install Snipe-IT (IT Asset Management) on CentOS and Ubuntu

Jul 07, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)

Snipe-IT is a free and open source, cross-platform, feature-rich IT asset management system built using a PHP framework called Laravel. It is web-based software, which enables IT administrators in medium to large enterprises to track physical assets, software licenses, accessories and consumables in a single place.

Complete Story