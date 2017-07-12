How to use a man page: Faster than a Google search

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to use a man page: Faster than a Google searchJul 12, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)
It's easy to get into the habit of googling anything you want to know about a command or operation in Linux, but I'd argue there's something even better: a living and breathing, complete reference, the man pages, which is short for manual pages.
The history of man pages predates Linux, all the way back to the early days of Unix.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)