Microsoft Offers That Infamous 'IP Peace of Mind' to Free/Open Source Software Users as Long as They Pay Rents to Microsoft

Feb 13, 2017, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Roy Schestowitz

Having disguised Android and Chrome OS patent settlements as OEM "bundling" deals (preinstalling Microsoft spyware), Microsoft now comes up with a new way to market its "protection" (of FOSS it didn't even develop) from patent trolls, which requires that people pay Microsoft a subscription fee

