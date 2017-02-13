Microsoft Offers That Infamous 'IP Peace of Mind' to Free/Open Source Software Users as Long as They Pay Rents to Microsoft

Having disguised Android and Chrome OS patent settlements as OEM "bundling" deals (preinstalling Microsoft spyware), Microsoft now comes up with a new way to market its "protection" (of FOSS it didn't even develop) from patent trolls, which requires that people pay Microsoft a subscription fee

Complete Story

Related Stories: