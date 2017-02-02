Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Red Hat CIO shares 4 tactics to make the most of your first 100 days on the job

Feb 02, 2017, 07:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Mike Kelly, CIO, Red Hat)

When you start a new CIO role, having a 100-day plan is table stakes. Having that plan-on-a-page is only part of the equation for a successful transition, though. When I recently joined Red Hat as CIO, I took several other actions that I believe can be useful for anyone beginning a new leadership role.

