Red Hat Continues Container Development Efforts with Microsoft

Red Hat and Microsoft announced on Aug. 22 that the two vendors are continuing to collaborate on enabling and expanding container support. The two vendors first pledged to working together in November 2015 as part of a wide ranging cloud partnership and have been incrementally delivering on its promise ever since.

One of the items that Red Hat and Microsoft are working on is support for running Windows Server containers on OpenShift.

Complete Story

Related Stories: