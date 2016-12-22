Red Hat Wins Big with OpenShift in 3Q17

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Red Hat Wins Big with OpenShift in 3Q17Dec 22, 2016, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
For the quarter, Red Hat reported revenue of $615 million, for an 18 percent year-over-year gain. Net Income was reported at $68 million up from the $47 million Red Hat reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Looking forward, Red Hat provided guidance for fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $614 million to $622 million.
"We closed many large deals, including some of the largest deals in Red Hat’s history, with strong cross-selling and longer term commitments from our customers," Jim Whitehurst, Red Hat's CEO said during his company's earnings call.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)