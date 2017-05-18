Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





The ultimate Linux Trojan horse: Windows Subsystem for Linux

With Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux, Linux distributions such as Fedora, openSUSE and Ubuntu are now available in the Windows Store. The move isn't a big deal for diehard Linux users, but it will make life easier for developers and sys admins in Windows-dominant organizations who want to run open source software.

