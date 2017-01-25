Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





What your code repository says about you

Jan 24, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
"You only get one chance to make a first impression," the old saying goes. It's cliche, but nevertheless sound, practical advice.

In the realm of open source, it can make the difference between a project that succeeds and a project that fails. That's why making a positive first impression when you release a repo to the world is essential—at least if your motivations involve gaining users, building a community of contributors, and attracting valuable feedback.

