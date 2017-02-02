Aqua Security Provides Nano-Segmentation for Containers

Container technologies already provide multiple types of isolation to keep application workloads safe and segmented. According to Aqua Security CTO and co-founder Amir Jerbi, additional segmentation is needed, which is what his company is now delivering with the 2.0 release of its Container Security Platform (CSP).

Aqua Security first debuted CSP in May 2016, with the promise of being able to scan containers for both known and unknown security issues. With the new 2.0, release, Aqua is debuting a capability it calls 'nano-segmentation' to improve container isolation and overall security.

