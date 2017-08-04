Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 17.04, 16.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit hardware architectures, as well as for Raspberry Pi 2, the new kernel updates patch a total of four security issues affecting the Linux 4.10 and 4.4 LTS kernels of Ubuntu 17.04 and 16.04 LTS, as well as their derivatives, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin. Discovered by Shixiong Zhao and Fan Wu, the first vulnerability fixed by this kernel update is a race condition (CVE-2017-7533) between vfs rename operations and inotify events in the Linux kernel, which could allow a local unprivileged attacker to crash the affected system by causing a denial of service (DoS attack) or execute arbitrary code.

