CopyCat Malware Infects 14M Android Devices in Ad Fraud Attack

Security firm Check Point today disclosed a newly discovered attack against Android devices it calls 'CopyCat' that has already claimed at least 14 million victims. The Android CopyCat malware generates revenue for attackers through several mechanisms including ad fraud as well as affiliate app installations.

The name 'CopyCat' was given to the Android malware by Check Point researchers as a way to describe the attack.

