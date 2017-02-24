Creating Wordlists with Crunch on Kali Linux

Wordlists are a key part of brute force password attacks. For those readers that aren't familiar, a brute force password attack is an attack in which an attacker uses a script to repeatedly attempt to log into an account until they receive a positive result. Brute force attacks are fairly overt and can cause a properly configured server to lock out an attacker or their IP.

