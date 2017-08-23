DeepSPADE (alias DeepSmokey): A Machine-Learning System That Collects Spam from the Internet
Aug 22, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
DeepSPADE stands for Deep Spam Detection, and the basic point is for machine learning to do a Natural Language Classification task to differentiate between spam and non-spam posts on public community forums.
One such website is Stack Exchange (SE), a network of over 169 different web forums for everything ranging from programming, to artificial intelligence, to personal finance, to Linux, and much more!
Complete Story