DEFT Linux Forensic Operating System Is Kicking Off 2017 with New Zero Edition

DEFT Zero (2017.1) appears to be a light version of DEFT Linux, which has been specifically designed to help law enforcement catch criminals by providing them only with the software tools needed for acquiring digital evidence. To sustain this goal, DEFT Zero comes with support to NVM Express (NVMe) and eMMC memories, such as those found in MacBook 2015 editions, as well as UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) support.

