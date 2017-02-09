Docker Secures Container Secrets in Datacenter Update

Docker is advancing its open-source container engine as well as its commercially supported Docker Datacenter platform with enhanced capabilities designed to help safeguard container secrets. Secrets in the context of container applications are access tokens, passwords and other privileged access information that needs to be kept secure. The Docker 1.13 container engine release that debuted on Jan. 19 featured a new secrets management capability that has been further enhanced in the Docker 1.13.1 update released on Feb. 8.

