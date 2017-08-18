Ethereum Blockchain Powers Vault One Password Service

Ethereum has gained in popularity over the course of 2017, growing along with the rising tide of cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin. Ethereum, however, has its own open-source blockchain ledger system that is different than what Bitcoin uses and different than the Hyperledger effort that is officially part of the Linux Foundation.

Leonardo Cooper realized that the Ethereum blockchain could be useful in helping to improve password security, which led him to launch his new company Vault One. Among Vault One's products is the Security Vault, which provides password security that makes use of the Ethereum blockchain.

Complete Story

Related Stories: