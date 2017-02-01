|
Facebook Delegated Recovery Protocol Offers New Password Reset Option
Feb 01, 2017
When a user loses access to an online account, a common feature in many sites is a password reset feature via email. While an email based account password reset can work for users, it's not a particularly secure approach. Facebook wants to help improve the state of account recovery with a new open-source Delegated Recovery protocol.
