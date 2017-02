Gentoo Developer: Is The Linux Desktop Less Secure Than Windows 10?

Hanno Böck's presentation pointed out issues with GNOME's Tracker and KDE's Baloo auto-indexing files, including fresh downloads to computers. While Tracker has already implemented sandboxing via libseccomp, KDE/Baloo doesn't yet sandbox their file indexing work.



Böck also criticizes Linux distributions for not generally making full use of Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) yet with it being "one of the strongest exploit mitigation techniques."

Complete Story

