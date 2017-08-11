Git, SVN and Mercurial Open-Source Version Control Systems Update for Critical Security Vulnerability

Developers around the world take note - you must update your version control systems now, or face the possibility of being exploited due to a known flaw.

The three primary open-source version control systems, Git, Subversion (svn) and Mercurial all issued updates today to patch for a critical vulnerability that could potentially enable an attacker to execute arbitrary code. The vulnerabilities were discovered and reported by Brian Neel at GitLab, Joern Schneeweisz of Recurity Labs and Jeff King at GitHub.

