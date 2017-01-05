Google Patches Android for 90 Vulnerabilities in January Update

|
Android is starting 2017 much the same way it ended 2016, with a large security patch update. Google released the first Android patch update of 2017 on Jan. 4, providing fixes for 90 identified vulnerabilities. Of those, 29 are rated as being critical, 41 as high and 20 are ranked as having moderate severity.
