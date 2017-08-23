Hardening Docker Hosts

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Hardening Docker HostsAug 23, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Chris Binnie)
Securing your Docker containers and the hosts upon which they run is key to sustaining reliable and available services. From my professional DevSecOps perspective securing the containers and the orchestrators (such as OpenShift, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes) is usually far from easy. This is primarily because the goal-posts change frequently thanks to the technology evolving at such a rapid pace.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)