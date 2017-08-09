HashiCorp Vault Brings Disaster Recover to Security Secrets Management

Vault helps organizations to securely store and access application tokens, passwords and authentication credentials, that collectively are commonly referred to as "secrets" in an information security context. The open-source Vault project was first launched by HashiCorp in May 2015 and the first Vault Enterprise release debuted in September 2016. Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp said that the new Vault 0.8 update improves on the data center replication capabilities that HashiCorp debuted in the Vault 0.7 release in March 2017.

