How DEF CON Securely Streams Video to Hackers (Linux Powered!)

The DEF CON 25 security conference is famous for its wide variety and number of security sessions and events. Not everyone can be in every session and some even choose to watch remotely, which is where DEF CON TV (DCTV) comes into play.

DCTV streamed several sessions from the event, both to local hotels as well as the outside internet. Securely setting up and managing the DCTV streaming is no easy task, but it's one that DEF CON hackers put together rapidly.

