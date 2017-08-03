How the Federal Government Wants to Improve IoT Security

The U.S. Government is getting serious about Internet of Things (IoT) security. On August 1, a bi-partisan group of U.S. Senators including Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Cory Gardner (R-CO), co-chairs of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, along with Senator Ron Wyden (D-WA) and Steve Daines (R-MT), introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2017.

Complete Story

Related Stories: