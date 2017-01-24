How to create a new sudo user on Ubuntu Linux server

(Other stories by Anonymous

In Linux (and Unix in general), there is a SuperUser named root. The root user can do anything and everything, and thus doing daily work as the root can be very dangerous. You could type a command incorrectly and destroy the system. By default, the root account password is locked in Ubuntu. This means that you cannot login as root directly or use the su command to become the root user. However, since the root account physically exists it is still possible to run programs with root-level privileges. In this quick tutorial, you will learn how to create a sudo user on Ubuntu for security reasons and to run a permitted user to run a command as the superuser (root user)

Complete Story

Related Stories: