How to restrict users access on a Linux machine

How to restrict users access on a Linux machineAug 24, 2017, 15:00
(Other stories by Egidio Docile)
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to restrict access to a Linux machine by interacting with two files: /etc/securetty, which let us specify from what console it's possible to login directly as root, and /etc/security/access.conf, in which we can set some rules to restrict access for specified users or groups from certain origins.
