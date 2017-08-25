Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

How to restrict users access on a Linux machine

Aug 24, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Egidio Docile)

In this tutorial we are going to learn how to restrict access to a Linux machine by interacting with two files: /etc/securetty, which let us specify from what console it's possible to login directly as root, and /etc/security/access.conf, in which we can set some rules to restrict access for specified users or groups from certain origins.

Complete Story