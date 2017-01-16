How to secure MongoDB on Linux

(Other stories by Anonymous

Given the recent ransomware attacks on MongoDB, here is a detailed guide on how to secure access to MongoDB. MongoDB is a free and open-source NoSQL document database server. It is used by web application for storing data on a public facing server. Securing MongoDB is critical. Crackers and hackers are accessing insecure MongoDB for stealing data and deleting data from unpatched or badly-configured databases.

Complete Story

Related Stories: