How to setup a UFW firewall on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS server

UFW is an acronym for uncomplicated firewall. It is used for managing a Linux firewall and aims to provide an easy to use interface for the user. In this tutorial you will learn how to use UFW a frontend to iptables for managing firewall on Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS server.

