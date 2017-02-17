Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





IBM Details the Risks of Second-Hand IoT Devices and Connected Cars

Feb 17, 2017
When you sell a car, typically the new owner gets the keys to the car and the original owner walks away. With a connected car, Charles Henderson, global head of X-Force Red at IBM Security, found that the original owner still has remote access capabilities, even years after the car has been sold.

