IBM Details the Risks of Second-Hand IoT Devices and Connected Cars

IBM Details the Risks of Second-Hand IoT Devices and Connected CarsFeb 17, 2017, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
When you sell a car, typically the new owner gets the keys to the car and the original owner walks away. With a connected car, Charles Henderson, global head of X-Force Red at IBM Security, found that the original owner still has remote access capabilities, even years after the car has been sold.
