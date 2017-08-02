Inside the DEF CON 25 Network

There likely is no more hostile network on the planet than the one at the DEF CON security conference. The annual security conference hosts up to 30,000 attendees and in the vendor area openly sells hacker tools that help to enable users to hack the network.

In a video tour of the Network Operations Center (NOC) at the DEF CON 25 conference at Caesar's Palace this past week, volunteers that help to operate the network (referred to as 'Goons') explained how the wired and wireless networks are set up.

Complete Story