Internet Bug Bounty Raises New Funding to Improve Open-Source Security

Current Newswire:
Internet Bug Bounty Raises New Funding to Improve Open-Source SecurityJul 21, 2017, 13:30 (0 Talkback[s])
The Internet Bug Bounty (IBB) has raised new funding, in an effort to help reward and encourage security researchers to responsibly disclose vulnerabilities in open-source software. The IBB is backed by Facebook, the Ford Foundation and Github, who are now donating a total of $300,000 to help secure the internet with an open-source bug bounty program.
The IBB was started back in 2013 with the help of bug bounty platform provider HackerOne, which still helps to operate the platform.
