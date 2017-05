Is my Linux server or desktop affected by WannaCrypt ransomware?

(Other stories by Anonymous

I run a Debian Linux 8.x on my Desktop and Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS on my Linode cloud server for my personal website. I am concerned that my Linux is affected by the recent Wannacrypt malware. I am reading about a ransomware attack, what do I need to do? Should I be worried?

Complete Story