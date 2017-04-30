Kali Linux can now use cloud GPUs for password-cracking

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Kali Linux can now use cloud GPUs for password-crackingApr 30, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Think passwords, people. Think long, complex passwords. Not because a breach dump's landed, but because the security-probing-oriented Kali Linux just got better at cracking passwords.
Kali is a Debian-based Linux that packs in numerous hacking and forensics tools. It's well-regarded among white hat hackers and investigators, who appreciate its inclusion of the tools of their trades.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)