Linux Foundation Continues Networking Project Expansion

The days when the Linux Foundation was only focused on Linux as an operating system are now long in the past. In recent years, the Linux Foundation has expanded its Collaborative Projects effort to include a growing list of open-source networking efforts, the most recent one being the Open Security Controller Project.



The Linux Foundation already is the home to several Software Defined Networking (SDN) efforts including OpenDaylight which developer an open-source controller platform.

