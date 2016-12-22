Linux Mint, please stop discouraging users from upgrading

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Linux Mint, please stop discouraging users from upgradingDec 22, 2016, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Swapnil Bhartiya)
The new version of Linux Mint has been released so I went ahead and downloaded it and reviewed it on my latest Dell XPS 13 Kaby Lake machine. That’s when I came across the persistent Linux Mint messaging to its users that discourages software updates. That spreads a very dangerous notion that once you get everything working, you shouldn't touch it.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)