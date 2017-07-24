Multi-Server Samba Installation to Protect Your Network Against Outages and Network Attacks

The recent outages of AWS and the attacks on the DNS network have shown the need of distributing critical infrastructures across multiple cloud providers. This distribution is particularly important for centralized authentication services, which provide users and permissions for various services and organizational offices. Building on the last tutorial, that talked about connecting clients to cloud-based Samba 4 domain controllers, this article will explain how to extend the network by an additional Samba 4 based site server. I will lead you through the step by step process and explain the best practices of running a multi-server installation.

Complete Story