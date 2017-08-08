OpenSSL drops TLS 1.0/1.1 support for Debian Unstable and what does it mean for Debian sid users?

I've just uploaded a version of OpenSSL to unstable that disables the TLS 1.0 and 1.1 protocol. This currently leaves TLS 1.2 as the only supported SSL/TLS protocol version. This will likely break certain things that for whatever reason still don???t support TLS 1.2. I strongly suggest that if it???s not supported that you add support for it, or get the other side to add support for it.

