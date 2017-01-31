OpenSSL issues new patches as Heartbleed still lurks

The OpenSSL Project has addressed some moderate-severity security flaws, and administrators should be particularly diligent about applying the patches since there are still 200,000 systems vulnerable to the Heartbleed flaw.

OpenSSL updated the 1.0.2 and 1.1.0 branches and released versions 1.1.0d and 1.0.2k. The 1.0.1 branch stopped receiving security updates Dec. 31, while support for OpenSSL 0.9.8 and 1.0.0 ended a year ago, on Dec. 31, 2015.

