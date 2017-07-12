Paranoid Android 7.2 Improves Google Pixel/Pixel XL Support, Adds Pocket Lock

Paranoid Android 7.2.0 is a massive update that adds numerous new features and performance improvements, fixes annoying bugs, and most importantly introduces support for new devices. But first, you should know that Paranoid Android 7.2 is based on Google's Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile operating system. Now, the biggest changes included in Paranoid Android 7.2.0 are Accidental Touch and Pocket Lock features, which combined promise to dramatically reduce accidental inputs on your Android device when you play games or when you keep your phone in your pocket, and you don't want it to activate apps or other functions.

