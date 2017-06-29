|
Reviewing IPFire as a Linux based home router and WiFI access point
Jun 29, 2017
IPFire is a Linux based firewall and router distribution aimed at small to medium networks. It supports advanced features such as transparent web proxying/acceleration, Quality-of-Service (QoS), and can be extended with add-on packages. But how well suited is IPFire for a home network in it???s out-of-the-box configuration? This review of IPFire focuses on some of the differences and potential issues with IPFire and your standard residential home router bought at retail.
