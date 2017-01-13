sshpass: Login To SSH Server / Provide SSH Password Using A Shell Script

How do I login over ssh without using password less RSA / DSA public keys? How do I use ssh in a shell script? How do I login non-interactivly performing password authentication with SSH and shell scripts? You can use the sshpass command to provide the password for ssh based login. It is a non-interactive ssh password auth tool.

