WordPress 4.7.1 Updates for 8 Security Issues

WordPress 4.7.1 was officially released on Jan. 11, providing users of the popular open-source content management system with an incremental update fixing 62 bugs and 8 security issues.

The WordPress 4.7.1 update follows the release of WordPress 4.7 codenamed 'Vaughan' that debuted on Dec. 6, 2016. Just over a month since its release, WordPress 4.7 has over 16 million downloads, according to WordPress.