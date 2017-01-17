Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Google Drive CLI Client For Linux

Jan 17, 2017, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Google Drive is one of the most popular services to store your files in the cloud. You can access to your Google Drive account through a web browser or using a client. This time I'm going to talk about one Google Drive client but without graphical interface, in this tutorial you're going to know how to use a client through the command line interface to access, download and upload to your google drive.

