How To Attach And Mount EBS Volume To EC2 Linux Instance in AWS

In this post we will learn how we can Attach And Mount EBS Volume To EC2 Linux Instance in AWS. You might be knowing that EC2 is nothing but an Elastic compute cloud which is a virtual computing environment (similar to virtual machine in vmware ). EBS(Elastic block store) is nothing but an extra volume or disk that can be attach to Ec2(virtual compute) for mounting extra mount point in linux.

