How to compare three files in Linux using diff3 tool

How to compare three files in Linux using diff3 toolJan 06, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ansh)
In one of our earlier tutorials, we discussed a Linux command line utility - dubbed diff - that allows you to compare two files line by line. But what if the requirement is to compare not two, but three files? Yes, there exists a Linux command line utility for this as well, and it's appropriately called diff3.
